Electoral Commission warns journalists against premature election result declaration

Speaking at a training session organized by the GJA funded by the United States Embassy in Ghana

Effie Wilson, the Western Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), has cautioned journalists against prematurely declaring election winners ahead of the EC's verification.

She emphasized the importance of waiting for official results to avoid potential chaos if unofficial results conflict with the EC's findings, Graphic Online reports.



Wilson urged journalists to refrain from speculation and to seek clarification from the EC on any election-related issues. She highlighted the need for accurate reporting to promote peace during the election period.



Speaking at a training session organized by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Wilson advised against broadcasting unverified stories from politicians or party followers, as such actions could jeopardize the country's peace and security.



The training, funded by the United States Embassy in Ghana, aimed to ensure responsible and peaceful media coverage in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Wilson stressed the media's role as a crucial source of information for the public and emphasized the need for ethical reporting to maintain peace.



Dr. Moses Maclean Abnory, Registrar of the Takoradi Technical University, also emphasized the importance of fact-checking and ethical journalism in election coverage. He called on media practitioners to uphold their professional ethics and contribute positively to nation-building.



GJA President Albert Dwumfour echoed the need for responsible reporting and urged journalists to avoid using inflammatory language. He encouraged all practitioners to join the association to uphold professional standards.



Rebecca Ekpe, the GJA's Public Relations Officer, highlighted the importance of the training in improving journalism standards based on research findings from the 2020 elections.