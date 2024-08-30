Electoral Commission will walk us into disaster – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe warns

Menu ›
Fri, 30 Aug 2024
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has expressed concerns about the behavior of the Electoral Commission in Ghana, particularly citing issues with fairness, transparency, and accountability. He emphasized the importance of ensuring peace in the country and urged the Electoral Commission to address the wrongs he believes are currently taking place.
