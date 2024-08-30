News

Electoral Commission will walk us into disaster – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe warns

EC ChairScreenshot 2024 08 30 083927.png Dr Nyaho Tamakloe emphasized the importance of ensuring peace in the country

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has expressed concerns about the behavior of the Electoral Commission in Ghana, particularly citing issues with fairness, transparency, and accountability. He emphasized the importance of ensuring peace in the country and urged the Electoral Commission to address the wrongs he believes are currently taking place.



Source: starrfm.com.gh