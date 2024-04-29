Electrician sentenced to five years for theft of electrical goods

The suspect pleaded guilty to all charges of unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and theft

The Adentan Circuit Court in Accra has handed down a five-year prison sentence to a 20-year-old electrician for the theft of electrical cables and standing fans.

Yussif Abdulai Masawudu, who pleaded guilty to all charges of unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and theft, received concurrent sentencing.



Meanwhile, the second accused, Paul Akuffo, an electrical appliances seller at Opera Square in Accra, faced charges of dishonestly receiving stolen goods but pleaded not guilty and was subsequently discharged by the presiding judge, Mrs. Angela Attachie.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, prosecuting, informed the court that the complainant, Wisdom Kwabena Posodua, a 43-year-old electrical contractor residing in Nanakrom, Accra, reported the theft. The convict, an electrician living in Santeo, broke into the complainant's electrical appliances shop at East Legon Hills, making away with items valued at GH¢21,800.00.



Subsequent investigations revealed Masawudu's involvement in a subsequent break-in where more items were stolen. The accused confessed to the crimes, implicating Akuffo as the recipient of the stolen goods.