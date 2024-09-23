Elizabeth Sam Unveiled As Kofi Akpaloo Of LPG's Vice Presidential Candidate

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has officially named Elizabeth Sam as its vice presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

This announcement coincided with the launch of the party's manifesto on September 21, 2024, in Ho.



Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the founder of the LPG and its presidential candidate, expressed confidence in Sam's ability to contribute to the party's vision for a better Ghana.



During her introduction, Sam received a warm standing ovation, highlighting her popularity among party supporters. She emphasized her commitment to promoting inclusivity and equality, pledging to ensure that the social initiatives outlined in the party’s manifesto are effectively implemented.



“We aim to enhance the lives of all Ghanaians,” she stated, urging voters to support Akpaloo for meaningful change.



Kofi Akpaloo articulated the LPG's vision of breaking the longstanding NDC-NPP political duopoly, which he claims has contributed to poverty in the country.

He unveiled a comprehensive manifesto titled "A Better Tomorrow: A New Plan for Jobs and Wealth Creation," which includes ambitious plans like establishing a $10 billion Jobs Fund to support young entrepreneurs in Ghana.



In addition to job creation, Akpaloo proposed significant social reforms, such as monthly child maintenance and unemployment benefits, free university education, and improvements to infrastructure.



He also mentioned plans for a new capital city aimed at fostering development and unity.



The LPG leadership expressed a strong belief that Ghanaians are eager for the positive changes promised in their manifesto.



