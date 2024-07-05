Embrace Reforms, Transformation In Transport Sector – Dr Bawumia To GPRTU

At the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the GPRTU

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators to support government initiatives aimed at transforming the public transport system.

Speaking at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the GPRTU, Bawumia highlighted efforts to digitalize the sector, including streamlined processes for driver's licenses, vehicle registration, and insurance renewal, as well as the upcoming Tap n Go ride-hailing system and the introduction of 100 electric buses.



He emphasized the role of transport operators in national development and pledged government support for a transition to electric vehicles, aiming for a cost-effective and sustainable transport system.



