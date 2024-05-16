Enchi Court orders psychiatric evaluation for son accused of father's murder

The trial judge, Mr. Lawrence Bua­nor-Buer, has adjourned the case to May 20

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has directed that a 23-year-old man accused of murdering his father undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Ankaf­ul Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Coast.

Abednego Nbim, unemployed, allegedly killed his 60-year-old father, Yaw Nbim, at Kuesuea, a cottage in old Yakase, Aowin Municipality, Western Region.



According to MyJoyOnline reports, Abednego Nbim is currently facing a provisional charge of murder, and his plea has not been taken yet.



The trial judge, Mr. Lawrence Bua­nor-Buer, has adjourned the case to May 20.



According to the prosecution, Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Ag­yare, the suspect's parents noticed abnormal behavior in their son and took him to the Enchi Government Hospital's Mental Health Unit for evaluation and treatment.



The suspect was admitted to the health facility on April 1 and was later referred to the Wa Regional Hospital-Mental Health Unit for further medical care.



However, the suspect's parents decided to take him home, claiming he was suffering from a spiritual attack.

On April 13, at around 7 pm, the complainant, who is the suspect's mother, went to the back of the house to have her bath. The suspect followed her, attempting to have sex with her.



She managed to free herself, but an altercation ensued when the suspect's father, Yaw Nbim, intervened.



The suspect allegedly attacked his father, prompting the complainant to raise an alarm. The suspect's younger brother reported the incident to the Committee Chairman of Old Yakasi community, and the police were informed.



A search party later found Yaw Nbim's body in a nearby bush, about 90 meters away from their cottage, on April 14, 2024.



The court has ordered the suspect to undergo a mental health examination to determine his state of mind at the time of the alleged crime.