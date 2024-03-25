Energy Minister assures Ghanaians of measures to address power supply disruptions

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured the public that measures are being implemented to resolve the recent power supply disruptions experienced across the country.

In recent weeks, various areas have been facing interruptions in electricity supply, leading to dissatisfaction among citizens with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Calls have been made for the implementation of a load-shedding timetable to manage the situation, but the Energy Minister has dismissed this request.



He believes that requesting a load-shedding timetable is akin to wishing harm on the country.



"Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?" he questioned.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh emphasized that the government is actively working to restore power.



"I have promised you that we are going to work on it, and it's not a single event. It's a process," he stated.



Despite acknowledging that the recent power outages are a significant challenge, he expressed confidence that the current situation is better managed under President Akufo-Addo's leadership than it was under John Mahama.



The Energy Minister urged citizens to be patient as the ECG works towards restoring power. He emphasized that addressing the power supply disruptions is a priority for the government, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.