Energy Ministry denies Kevin Taylor's $150m misappropriation claims against Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Energy Ministry has refuted allegations made by social media commentator Kevin Taylor regarding a contract involving Tullow, Kosmos, GNPC, and Petro SA.

Taylor accused Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of siphoning $150 million from the transaction.



The Ministry labeled these claims as "spurious and unfounded."



In a statement, the Minister's Communications Specialist, Kofi Abrefa Afena, clarified that the Energy Ministry does not handle the signing and approval of contracts in the upstream petroleum sector. Therefore, the contract in question would not require the Ministry's approval.



Afena urged the public to dismiss these false claims and "treat them with the total contempt they deserve."



He also indicated that Dr. Prempeh is considering legal action in response to Taylor's allegations.

“On the plain reputational onslaught, the said Kevin Taylor mounts on Dr. Prempeh, specifically impugning criminality on him; the Minister's legal team will resort to the necessary legal remedy in due course,” Afena stated.



See the statement below:







