Enforce law on building accessibility for PWDs – J A Kufuor

Source: Ghanaia

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged for the swift implementation of Ghana's PWDs Act 2006, which mandates disability-friendly features in public buildings.

Speaking at the “Disability Conversation” organized by the John A. Kufuor Foundation and the Right of Youth and Disability International, Kufuor emphasized the need for inclusive policies to ensure dignity for persons with disabilities (PWDs).



He criticized the slow progress in enforcing the law, highlighting its importance for equality and accessibility.

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang and other speakers also stressed the need for better disability inclusion and early educational support for children with disabilities.



