News
Engage Social Welfare officers for support instead of abandoning your children – Gender Minister

Screenshot 2024 07 12 114733.png During a visit to the Kumasi Children’s Home, she advised engaging the Department of Social Welfare

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms. Dakoa Newman, has urged individuals to stop abandoning children in unsafe places, highlighting the dangers it poses to their lives.

During a visit to the Kumasi Children’s Home, she advised engaging the Department of Social Welfare for better solutions.

The visit, part of her two-day tour of the Ashanti Region, aimed to understand and address the challenges in public orphanages.

Currently, the Home shelters 71 children.

Source: GNA