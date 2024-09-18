Enough is Enough demo hits National Cathedral

The project has cost over GH¢339 million but remains unfinished

On September 17, 2024, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led a nationwide "Enough is Enough" demonstration, which took a dramatic turn in Greater Accra.

Protesters broke into the stalled National Cathedral construction site, criticizing the project as a wasteful expenditure.



The site, dubbed the “most expensive hole in the world” by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was found in disrepair with iron rods and stagnant water, which demonstrators mockingly called the President’s “swimming pool.”

The project has cost over GH¢339 million but remains unfinished, sparking public frustration and criticism over government mismanagement.



