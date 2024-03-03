Eric Apeadu Yeboah wins NPP parliamentary primary for Akuapem South

Eric Apeadu Yeboah (middle) emerged winner in Akuapem South polls

Eric Apeadu Yeboah, serving as a special aide to the incumbent Akuapem South MP O.B Amoah, emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary for the constituency.

During the election held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, Yeboah garnered 267 votes out of the total valid votes cast, securing the candidacy with 49.3% of the votes.



A total of 574 delegates convened at the Presby Women’s College of Education in Aburi to partake in the selection process aimed at choosing the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem South Constituency.



Initially delayed due to the withdrawal of the incumbent MP, O.B Amoah, the election proceeded with the inclusion of Municipal Chief Executive Frank Aidoo following extensive deliberations.

Yeboah contended against Eric Samuel Annor Mensah and Kwame Ofori Gyau in the primary.



While the process began smoothly, allegations of delegate manipulation surfaced, prompting intervention from security personnel to maintain order.



In his acceptance speech, Yeboah expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him and called for unity within the party, echoing sentiments echoed by regional party officials.