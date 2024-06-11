Eugene Arhin fully funded the pavement of Bawjiase Lorry Park Project - District Assembly shames NDC

Eugene Arhin

The Awutu Senya District Assembly has refuted claims by the NDC regarding funding of the Bawjiase Lorry Park pavement project.

The Assembly clarified that the project is not funded by their internally generated funds or the District Assembly’s Common Fund.



Instead, it is fully funded by Mr. Eugene Arhin.

The Assembly emphasized their adherence to Local Government Service policies and urged against the spread of misinformation.



They also clarified allegations regarding the absence of the Coordinating Director at the sod-cutting ceremony, stating that he was chairing a Stakeholders Meeting at the time.



