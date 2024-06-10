Europe's night of election drama capped by Macron bombshell

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrates with the Bavarian premier in Germany

Source: BBC

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap election after his party, Renaissance, was defeated by Marine Le Pen's National Rally in the European elections.

National Rally won over 31% of the vote, more than double that of Renaissance. Despite this, the center-right parties strengthened their majority in the European Parliament, with victories in several countries.



The center-right group, led by Ursula von der Leyen, will form an alliance with the Socialists & Democrats and the liberal Renew group, excluding the far-right parties.

The election results show a shift towards extremes on both the left and right.



