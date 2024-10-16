Even John Mahama acknowledges we’ve managed the economy better – Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Vice Presidential candidate, believes former President John Dramani Mahama acknowledges that the current government has performed better despite challenges.

Speaking on Peace FM, he highlighted Mahama's remarks at Harvard Business School, where he admitted that Africa struggled during the pandemic.



Dr. Prempeh emphasized that the NPP government has worked to mitigate COVID-19's impact, ensuring Ghanaians received support while other countries faced severe hardships.

He argued that Mahama's comments reflect a recognition of the government's efforts during tough times.



