Even NPP govt knows that we’re not in the best economic situation – Abu Sakara

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, leader of the National Interests Movement, has criticized the Akufo-Addo government's handling of the economy, stating that it's not in good shape.
He believed the government's large size and excessive spending on public sector wages (over 70%) are hindrances to economic growth.
Instead, he advocated for investments in infrastructure, production, and manufacturing.
He also supported the establishment of a second chamber of parliament, as proposed by Alan Kyerematen, to ensure all-inclusive governance and national unity.
This, he believed, will drive economic development and transformation.
