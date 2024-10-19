‘Even Rawlings knew how to tolerate dissenting views’ – Gyampo questions Akufo-Addo’s democratic integrity

President Akufo-Addo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science professor at the University of Ghana, has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s intolerance of dissent, contrasting him with former President Jerry Rawlings, who, despite his military background, tolerated opposing views.

Gyampo accused Akufo-Addo of attempting to weaken Labor Unions to prevent collective action against the government, particularly in response to illegal mining (galamsey).



He highlighted instances where government ministers allegedly influenced union members, undermining decisions such as the University Teachers Association of Ghana's (UTAG) strike.

Gyampo also urged labor unions to replace leaders who prioritize personal gain over members' welfare.



