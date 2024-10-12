Excuses made for failed Bawumia nonsensical – Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership of Ghana's economy, calling excuses for him "nonsensical."

He argues that Bawumia, who has overseen the economy for the past seven years, has failed and caused hardship for Ghanaians.



Ofosu Kwakye questioned why someone who failed to manage the economy should be trusted to lead the entire country as president.

His remarks followed media personality Nana Aba Anamoah’s tweet suggesting that vice presidents have little influence in Ghanaian politics.



