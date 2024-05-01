Experts attribute COVID-19 surge to incomplete vaccine uptake

COVID-19 Vaccine

Source: GNA

Health experts have attributed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases to the failure of most Ghanaians to complete their full course of the vaccination.

The full course of the vaccination includes two jabs and a booster as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).



Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister Designate for Health, disclosed this to the media when he paid a working visit to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in his capacity as the President’s Representative at the Ministry of Health.



He explained that the COVID-19 vaccination helps to ensure that the virus does not cause severe illness or death, but the fact that most Ghanaians have only had one dose could have contributed to the rise.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 18 new active COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with the possibility of further cases.



By December 2023, a total of 28,515,854 persons had been vaccinated. Out of the total, 14,867,012 people have received at least one dose, 11,782,609 are fully

vaccinated, and 6,691,825 have received their booster shot.



Dr. Okoe-Boye emphasized that COVID-19 has not been eradicated and continues to spread, endangering people’s lives.



He advised Ghanaians who had not yet completed their vaccinations to do so to limit the number of cases.



Meanwhile, the GHS will launch a vaccination drive in May, June, July, and August to ensure that more people are vaccinated.



It has asked the public to practice the COVID-19 safety protocols to help prevent the surge.