Exposed: Mahama appointees ‘blow’ $8,409,400 Dubai houses

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Daily Guide

A report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has revealed that former John Dramani Mahama administration members in Ghana acquired properties worth $8,409,400 in Dubai under suspicious circumstances.

This includes a former MP and Minister owning 20 apartments valued at $7,240,400, and another former MP and agency CEO owning a $133,100 apartment.



Dubai's appeal, with its vast high-end real estate offerings and lax scrutiny of funds' origins, attracts individuals facing sanctions or seeking to launder money.

Despite their status, these individuals reportedly faced no red flags when purchasing properties.



Read full article