FDA mandates approval for all food service advertisements by December 1

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has directed all food service businesses to secure approval for advertisements across all media by December 1, 2024.

Advertising without FDA approval contravenes the FDA's Guidelines for Advertisement and Section 100 (2) of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851, potentially leading to fines or imprisonment.



The FDA clarified that food establishments, including restaurants, online food businesses, and fast-food outlets, must comply.

Advertisements are valid for one year, requiring renewal, and media presenters must use approved scripts.



The FDA also urges public vigilance regarding regulated products, emphasizing health and safety.



