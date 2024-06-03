FDA partners with Ghana Police Service to crack down on tobacco smoke activities

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Police Service have launched a crackdown on illegal tobacco smoke activities in Ghana's Eastern Region to combat the harmful effects of tobacco smoke.

Speaking on World No Tobacco Day in Koforidua, FDA Eastern Regional Head Anita Owusu-Kuffour emphasized joint efforts to prevent tobacco-related events.



Despite the 2012 national Tobacco Control Act banning public smoking, the FDA continues to enforce regulations. Principal Regulatory Officer David Arhin highlighted the severe health risks of tobacco, noting eight million annual deaths from tobacco smoke and second-hand exposure.

The FDA will collaborate with stakeholders to promote smoke-free environments and ensure compliance with tobacco control laws.



Read full article