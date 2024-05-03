FDA seizes expired food from Zuarungu SHS

The FDA uncovered expired food items at Zuarungu Senior High School

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has taken action against expired food items found at Zuarungu Senior High School in the Upper East region.

During a surprise visit, officials discovered expired products in the school's storerooms, including Free SHS mackerel, royal gold hard wheat flour, pavani evaporated filled milk, paka tomato paste, and queen [pilchards] in tomato sauce.



Sebastian Mawuli Hotor, the FDA's Upper East Regional Director, highlighted the importance of ensuring that food supplies in schools meet FDA safety standards. He emphasized that non-compliance could result in penalties. Hotor stated that regular inspections will be conducted to enforce food safety guidelines in all food establishments, including school kitchens.



"We went to Zuarungu SHS for one of the school kitchen inspections that we do. In one of their storerooms, we found about five different brands of products which were bad and then I think one out of them was unregistered as well. We got some from neighboring schools as well as from Buffer stock," Hotor explained.

The confiscated products were supplied to the school for student meals. Hotor emphasized that these actions are part of their mandate to ensure food safety and that they will continue to conduct inspections periodically to enforce guidelines in all food establishments.



The school has not yet responded to the issue. The FDA confiscated and disposed of the expired products as part of their mandate to protect public health and safety.