FDA trains water producers on good manufacturing principles

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western Region has organized a training program for sachet and bottled water producers in Tarkwa, Bogoso, Prestea, and surrounding areas.

The training focused on good manufacturing practices to improve water quality and ensure adherence to FDA standards.



Topics included food hygiene, contamination prevention, equipment suitability, storage, and personal hygiene.

Mr. Benjamin Appiasam-Dadson, FDA's Principal Regulatory Officer, emphasized the importance of these trainings for public health and compliance.



Participants, including Regional Administrator Benjamin Brew and producer Anthony Sam, praised the initiative, highlighting its benefits for business sustainability and profitability.



