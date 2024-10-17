FLASH BACK: Ghana environment pay cost of illegal mining

Reviving the History of Galamsey: A Look Back to Understand the Present

As part of GhanaWebber’s editorial initiative, we aim to republish and rebroadcast past reports that trace the history of illegal gold mining, locally known as Galamsey. By revisiting these reports, we hope to shed light on the origins of this issue and contribute to the ongoing efforts to "Protect Our Rivers."



In a notable report from June 2014, by one of the renowned journalists, Ama Boateng, for Al Jazeera, we are prompted to ask: What has changed in the past 10 years, and is it too late to reverse the damage?



At the time, vast areas of land and 75% of the country’s waterways had been severely polluted due to unauthorized gold mining. As we reflect on this, it’s essential to understand the scale of the problem and consider the steps we can still take to address it.



Watch the full report by Ama Boateng:



