Fact Check: ‘Office of Jimmy Carter’ letter saying he passed away on July 23 is fabricated

Jimmy Carter

Source: Reuters

A fake letter claiming former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died on July 23, 2024, has circulated online, confirmed false by the Carter Center.

The fabricated screenshot, featuring letterhead from "The Office of Jimmy Carter," falsely stated the 99-year-old's death.



Reuters confirmed with the Carter Center that there has been no announcement or change regarding Carter's status.

The letter, which includes typos and a meme reference, appears to be a hoax intended to test gullibility.



Carter, in hospice care since February 2023, is still alive as of the latest reports.



