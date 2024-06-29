Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics – Prof. Kobby Mensah

Prof. Kobby Mensah

Source: GNA

Professor Kobby Mensah, a political marketing strategist, has attributed the monetization of politics in Ghana to failed leadership.

He believes that leaders who fail to fulfill their democratic mandate resort to inducing voters with money to maintain power.



Mensah argues that voters must appeal to their conscience and prioritize competence over financial influence. He also urges the media to investigate how political parties finance their campaigns.

This comes ahead of the 2024 General Election, where civil society organizations have expressed concern over the high cost of elections and the emerging trend of vote-buying.



