Families of 14 Ghanaian ‘hustlers’ stranded in Russia picket Police Headquarters

The men now find themselves on the frontlines of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Source: 3news

Families of 14 Ghanaian men stranded in Ukraine protested at the Police Headquarters on September 20, 2024, seeking justice after their loved ones were allegedly sent to Russia under false pretenses.

The men, promised jobs, now find themselves fighting on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, with one sharing his harrowing experience of deteriorating health and fear of imminent danger.



The families were disappointed to learn that Abraham Boakye, accused of trafficking them, had fled back to Russia.

Security experts warn that the situation poses broader risks for Ghana if not addressed promptly.



Read full article