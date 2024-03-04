Family accuses Bimbilla Hospital of negligence over loss of baby

There was no medical personnel to assist her for almost 12 hours, according to the family

Source: CNR

A family has accused the Bimbilla Hospital of negligence following the loss of their loved one’s baby during childbirth.

They allege that despite the woman experiencing severe bleeding when she was taken to the hospital, there was no medical personnel to assist her for almost 12 hours.



As a result, the woman gave birth to her baby, who tragically did not survive. She continued to endure pain without receiving any medical attention.



In an interview with Citi News, a brother-in-law expressed that this is not the first instance of such a devastating loss in their family due to the hospital staff’s negligence.



“What happened is that Thursday night between the hours of 10 to 11 am, we realised that my younger brother’s wife, she’s in the person of Nafisa Mohammed was seriously bleeding and we saw the need to bring her to Bimbilla Hospital.



“When we quickly rushed her to the hospital, they admitted her and confirmed that the pregnancy was 8 months and for that matter, there was a need to call on the medical superintendent to come and attend to her. They called the midwife but failed to come and even see her, let alone attend to her.



“After they prescribed drugs for our client, the whole day, they did nothing to the pregnant woman who was seriously bleeding. We have lost the baby which was in the womb, she complained bitterly and nobody attended to her.

He emphasized the urgent need for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



“This is the 2nd time we have lost a baby in our house due to the negligence of management of the hospital here. we are calling on people to give us a helping hand other than that this kind of negligence will continue.”



Additionally, individuals who were assisting the woman during labour shared their concerns.



In response to the allegations, the Matron of Bimbilla Hospital informed Citi News that the management would investigate the complaints.



“When there’s a prenatal death, Ghana Health Service has a way of handling it to unravel the real cause of death, we normally do this through a prenatal audit.”



A similar event in 2023 prompted residents to protest by locking up the administration block, demanding the removal of the medical Superintendent and certain staff members. Despite these challenges, Bimbilla Hospital has been recognized as the best hospital in the region for two consecutive years.