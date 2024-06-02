Family demands head of suspected baby thief

The family remains adamant that the suspect should face their version of justice

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The family of a nearly kidnapped baby at Zebilla District Hospital is demanding the suspect be handed over to them for immediate punishment.

The family stormed the Zebilla Divisional Police Station, angered by the attempted abduction.



The baby's father, Joe, expressed his desire for retribution against the woman who posed as a visitor and tried to steal his child.



The suspect was apprehended by community members following a radio alert.

Tensions escalated at the police station when Joe claimed he was assaulted by officers, leading to heated exchanges.



