Family in shock as missing boy's body found in Korle Lagoon

The family of a 12-year-old boy who went missing during the heavy rains in Accra on Monday is devastated by the news of his death.

Two days after the city experienced heavy rainfall and traffic disruptions, the boy's body was discovered in the Korle Lagoon in Accra.



According to the police, it is believed that the boy slipped and fell into a gutter while attempting to jump across it.



The strong current carried him from a smaller gutter into a larger one, eventually leading him into the Korle Lagoon, where he drowned.



The police report indicates that the boy's body was found on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Kotobabi police command responded to the scene and retrieved the body, which was in a state of decomposition.

The family is mourning the loss of their son and is struggling to come to terms with the tragic accident.



Meanwhile, the body has been taken to the morgue as investigations into the incident begin.



The authorities have urged residents to take precautions to avoid similar tragedies in the future.