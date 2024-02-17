Family of deceased Kinbu SHTS student demands answers and justice

Kinbu Senior High Technical School

The family of an 18-year-old male student from Kinbu Senior High Technical School in Accra is demanding answers and justice in what they describe as the bizarre circumstances surrounding his death.

Kingsley Marfo reportedly drowned during an incident at Borla Beach behind the Black Stars Square in Accra, where six students from Kinbu Technical had left school during lessons in August last year.



Six months later, the family claims that the case has gone cold, accusing the police of failing to invite any suspects linked to Kingsley's death for interrogation.



In an interview with Joy FM, the deceased's aunt, Ewurama Marfo, expressed frustration, stating that the police owe the family the duty to establish the circumstances that led to Kingsley's disappearance for justice to be served.



Ewurama Marfo emphasised the family's desire for the police to arrest the five boys who were reportedly with Kingsley at the time of the incident. Despite lodging an official complaint with the Ministries Police on September 9, 2023, no investigation has been initiated, and the five students have not been invited for interrogation.

The headmistress of Kinbu Technical School, Mrs. Sylvia Letcher-Teye, declined to discuss Kingsley Marfo's disappearance, directing inquiries to the police. She mentioned that the school had reported the incident to the police.



Eyewitness Daniels Essien, who claimed to be present at the beach during the incident on August 11, 2023, stated that two of the boys were in danger of drowning, but he and his brothers managed to save one.



The family continues to seek answers and justice for Kingsley Marfo's mysterious drowning, urging the authorities to take action in the investigation.