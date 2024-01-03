Famous Ghanaian waakye seller Auntie Muni is dead

The late Auntie Muni

Auntie Muni, a renowned seller of waakye, a Ghanaian local delicacy made from rice and beans and often served with vegetable sauce and other accompaniments, has reportedly passed away,

According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the celebrated waakye seller died today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra after a short illness.



Auntie Muni’s son, Arafat, who confirmed her demise to Asaase Radio, said that she would be buried in Tamale, in the Northern Region, on Wednesday, January 3, in accordance with Islamic traditions.



“Mummy was sick, she was complaining of pain, so we took her to the SSNIT Hospital…., there was complications, so she asked that they discharge her.



“When they discharged her, after two days, we realised she was still not feeling well. So we rushed her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for medical attention and this morning at 3 am she passed away,” Arafat is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



About Auntie Muni:



Auntie Muni hails from Tamale in the Northern Region. She was educated up to middle school and moved to Accra a little over 20 years ago after some misunderstandings with her husband.

She left her banku and gari and beans business, which was doing quite well in Tamale, to help her aunt in the ‘waakye’ business in Accra before eventually taking over.



According to her, when she took over, she was operating from home until her customers persuaded her to move out to the roadside, where she could be more visible.



She disclosed that although her waakye business is largely successful, there are occasional challenges. Auntie Muni recalled that three years ago, business was so bad for six months that her children advised her to quit, but she remained resolute until it picked up again.



TWI NEWS



Auntie Muni Waakye, located at Labone, is the most popular ‘waakye’ joint in the capital.



She once disclosed in an interview that top government officials, including the children of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Dramani Mahama, musicians, top businessmen and ordinary Ghanaians, patronise her meal daily.

BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.