Fantasy Dome CEO threatens legal action after demolition by Ghana Trade Fair Company

Leslie Quaynor speaking to Sammy Flex

Leslie Quaynor, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Dome, has vowed to pursue legal recourse following the demolition of his facility.

Quaynor accused the Ghana Trade Fair Company of orchestrating the demolition with the assistance of National Security operatives.



In an interview with Sammy Flex, Quaynor expressed shock and dismay over the sudden destruction of the facility, which he claimed to have invested $5 million in, now valued at $25 million. He recounted the rapid destruction, noting the arrival of multiple bulldozers that leveled the structure within an hour.



Despite obtaining a court injunction in January to halt such actions and facilitate a relocation process, Quaynor lamented that the Ghana Trade Fair Company ignored the injunction and proceeded with the demolition.

Quaynor stressed the importance of resolving disputes through legal channels rather than resorting to force. He emphasized that matters should be settled in court, and criticized the involvement of National Security in the demolition process.



Quaynor recounted his encounter with National Security personnel, including Captain Frimpong, who allegedly indicated that they were directed by the CEO of the Trade Fair to protect the demolition.



As Quaynor prepares to seek legal redress, the incident underscores the complexities surrounding property disputes and the necessity for adherence to legal processes in resolving such matters.