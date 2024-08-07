Farmer convicted for possessing ammunition without authority

The ammunition, discovered in two cartons, was intended for sale in Chillinga

Source: GNA

David Blagodzi, a 43-year-old farmer, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor by the Jasikan Circuit Court for possessing ammunition without authorization.

Blagodzi, who pleaded guilty, was found with 500 rounds of cartridges in his vehicle during a police search on July 17.



The ammunition, discovered in two cartons, was intended for sale in Chillinga.

The court also ordered the sale of the ammunition, with proceeds going into the Consolidated Fund.



The sentencing reflects the court’s consideration of Nkwanta’s restricted status regarding arms due to ongoing conflict in the area.



Read full article