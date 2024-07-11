Farmer jailed 10 years for inflicting cutlass wounds on pregnant wife

Anas claimed he was provoked after she struck his head with a stick

Source: GNA

A Dambai Circuit Court has sentenced 42-year-old farmer Anas Ibrahim to 22 years in prison for assaulting his pregnant wife with a cutlass in Banda, Krachi Nchumuru District, Oti Region.

Presided by Osman Abdul-Hakeem, the court sentenced him based on his guilty plea.



Anas received consecutive sentences: five years for assault, seven for inflicting multiple wounds, and ten for attempted murder.



Prosecutor Chief Inspector S. K. Gavor detailed that Anas attacked his wife on May 28, 2024, without provocation.

The victim, severely injured, received medical treatment but has since been discharged.



Anas claimed he was provoked after she struck his head with a stick.



