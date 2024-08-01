Farmer jailed for attempting to offer son for sale

Gambo cited financial hardship as his motive for the crime

Source: GNA

Bashiru Gambo, a 53-year-old farmer, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labor by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for attempting to sell his son, Alexander Kyeremeh. Gambo, who pled guilty to human trafficking charges under the Human Trafficking Act, was caught after police posed as buyers.

They negotiated a sale price of GH¢80,000 and arrested Gambo when he attempted to deliver his son.



The prosecution argued for a severe sentence to deter others, highlighting the rise in missing persons cases.

Gambo cited financial hardship as his motive for the crime.



