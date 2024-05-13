Fatal accident claims four lives on Accra-Kumasi road near Kubease

The accident occurred when a large truck veered out of its lane

A tragic accident on the Accra-Kumasi road near Kubease, close to Sekyere-Nkwanta, has led to the untimely demise of four individuals, including a one-year-old child.

The fatal crash occurred when a large truck veered out of its lane, colliding with a Benz Sprinter bus carrying the victims. The impact was so severe that it caused the bus to overturn and fall into a nearby ditch, instantly claiming the lives of its occupants.



Prompt medical attention was provided to the injured passengers, who were swiftly transported to the Ejisu Government Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were respectfully taken to the Juaben Government Hospital mortuary.



In response to the tragic incident, the driver of the articulated truck has been apprehended by the Police to aid in ongoing investigations aimed at understanding the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The community and authorities are left reeling from the shock and grief caused by the sudden loss of lives and the devastating aftermath of the collision.



This heartbreaking event serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for heightened vigilance and strict adherence to traffic regulations to avert further calamities on Ghana’s roadways.