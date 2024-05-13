Fatal accident on Juapong road claims two lives

The collision left the taxi severely mangled, rendering it almost unrecognisable.

A tragic accident involving a taxi and a truck on the Juapong road in the Volta Region has resulted in the loss of two lives, AdomOnline reports.

The collision left the taxi severely damaged, making it almost unrecognizable.



The taxi driver reportedly failed to notice the parked truck along the road's shoulder, resulting in a direct collision.



Eyewitnesses, upon witnessing the extent of the wreckage, immediately alerted the police and ambulance services for assistance in rescuing the victims.

The emergency response teams had to employ cutting tools to extract the affected occupants from the heavily damaged taxi.



Regrettably, both individuals inside the taxi were found to have succumbed to their injuries.



The identities of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the collision are currently under investigation.