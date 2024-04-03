Fatal car accident claims three lives in Ashanti Region

Menu ›
Wed, 3 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Three people met their untimely demise in a horrific car crash in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.
The tragedy occurred on Easter Sunday at approximately 10 pm, as a speeding Hyundai Elantra overturned and burst into flames, claiming the lives of three passengers.
Despite the devastation, bystanders managed to rescue one individual from the wreckage.
Three people occupying a Hyundai Elantra were bu*nt to ashes and one other was rescued at Asukawkaw in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 2, 2024
The incident occurred on Easter Sunday around 10pm when the vehicle, traveling at high speed, 0verturned, immediately catching… pic.twitter.com/anfH17N1jE
