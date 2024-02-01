Father of former Denkyira-Obuasi assemblyman sad over son's murder conviction

File Photo

Mr. John Kojo Baah, the father of the ex-Denkyira-Obuasi Assemblyman, has expressed profound regret regarding the court's decision to imprison his son for the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Dependent on his son William Baah for care, the 80-year-old expresses deep sadness, questioning, "Who will take care of me? I am very sad." He staunchly maintains that his son is a good man who would not harm anyone but unfortunately found himself entangled in legal troubles.



Mr. Baah is pleading for a reduced sentence, emphasising the importance of his son's continued support for the family.

An Accra High Court recently sentenced twelve out of fourteen individuals accused of Major Mahama's murder to life imprisonment, including William Baah.



The tragic incident occurred in 2017 when Major Mahama was mistakenly lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi, with the community misidentifying him as a robber.