Fatimatu Abubakar applauds policy-driven shift in Ghanaian politics

Fatimatu Abubakar

Ghana's Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has expressed her satisfaction with the evolution of the country's political landscape, highlighting a positive shift towards policy-driven campaigns.

Speaking on Asaase Radio's The Forum, Abubakar noted that recent elections have focused more on ideas and issues rather than divisive rhetoric.



She praised the transition from the tense, often aggressive political atmosphere of earlier years to a current emphasis on the quality of arguments in political debates.

Abubakar emphasized the importance of dialogue over violence, reflecting on her experiences since entering active politics.



