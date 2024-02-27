Fatimatu Abubakar defends reassignment of Ken Ofori-Atta

Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate of Information

Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate of Information, has defended the reassignment of Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, highlighting his continued expertise in financial matters.

In an interview on TV3, Abubakar emphasized Ofori-Atta's capability to offer valuable advice in the financial sector, stating, “His capacity to guide or to advise in the financial sector is not lost just because he is no longer Finance Minister. if his skills are required elsewhere and the president feels he can help us with negotiations or can advise, I don’t think there should be a big problem about that.”



While being questioned about the justification for Ofori-Atta's appointment based on qualifications, Abubakar affirmed, “Of course.”

President Akufo-Addo appointed former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, a day after he was relieved of his job as the Finance Minister.



The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in a statement dated February 15, congratulated Ofori-Atta on his new appointment and wished him success in his new role.