Fella Makafui

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Fella Makafui has been reportedly arrested for selling unregistered drugs, following a joint operation by the Pharmacy Council and the Food and Drugs Authority.

Products seized from her shop include various unapproved items like Fertility Tea, Butt Enlargement Syrup, and Breast Firming Cream.

Makafui was reportedly apprehended at her Mempeasem store.



