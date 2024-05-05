Female soldier laid to rest alongside father, grandmother after fatal accident

funeral of Sherri Shalom Barley

Today, a young female soldier named Sherri Shalom Barley, who tragically lost her life in a car accident on March 10, 2024, has been laid to rest alongside her father and grandmother in the Volta Region.

Private Sherri Barley, aged 21, passed away just two months after her graduation from the Ghana Army on February 2, 2024. She sustained severe injuries in the accident, which occurred when the Hyundai vehicle she was traveling in collided with a heavily loaded cargo car carrying firewood.



While the two passengers in the front seats died instantly, Sherri was rushed to Akosombo Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a day later.

The funeral service for Sherri, her late father, and grandmother was held at the EP Church in Adidome, where their bodies were laid to rest together.