Fertility expert urges young adults to bank eggs and sperm

Diane Amedo

Diane Amedo, an embryologist and fertility advisor, recommends that prospective parents bank their eggs and sperm to ensure future fertility.

In an interview with The Mirror, she emphasized that storing reproductive cells during one’s prime years can prevent fertility challenges later in life.



Amedo noted that women's egg quality and quantity typically decline after age 35, complicating pregnancy.



Similarly, men's sperm quality can decrease with age due to declining testosterone levels.



Amedo advised that young adults, especially those focused on careers or not in stable relationships, undergo fertility baseline assessments and consider egg or sperm banking.

She highlighted that many people are unaware of this option and only seek help in their 40s when fertility issues arise.



She explained that advancements in gamete storage have improved success rates, which depend on the age and quantity of eggs or sperm frozen.



On average, 15 to 20 eggs are needed for a successful pregnancy. Costs for women aged 31-34 average $5000 for the first year, including screenings and medications, with an annual $500 renewal fee.



Men’s sperm freezing costs $250 for six months and $500 for a year. Amedo assured strict processes to prevent errors in specimen handling.