Fibre cuts on Kasoa-Winneba road expansion affecting our network – MTN

MTN Ghana’s Technical Manager for the South West, Mr. Teddy Hayford Acquah, has revealed that the expansion of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway is causing significant fibre cuts, leading to network issues in Kasoa.

He noted that 80% of the network problems in the area stem from these cuts, with 62 kilometers of fibre damaged and over 5 million cedis spent on repairs.



Additionally, private developers, illegal mining (galamsey), and vandalism are exacerbating the problem.

At a media forum, MTN also discussed mobile money fraud and outlined their efforts to resolve connectivity issues in underserved areas.



