News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Fibre cuts on Kasoa-Winneba road expansion affecting our network – MTN

FibreScreenshot 2024 10 19 113322.png Vandalism are exacerbating the problem

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

MTN Ghana’s Technical Manager for the South West, Mr. Teddy Hayford Acquah, has revealed that the expansion of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway is causing significant fibre cuts, leading to network issues in Kasoa.

He noted that 80% of the network problems in the area stem from these cuts, with 62 kilometers of fibre damaged and over 5 million cedis spent on repairs.

Additionally, private developers, illegal mining (galamsey), and vandalism are exacerbating the problem.

At a media forum, MTN also discussed mobile money fraud and outlined their efforts to resolve connectivity issues in underserved areas.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com