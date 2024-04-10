Fierce rainstorm rips off Yariga Basic school

The roofing sheets of the school were ripped off

Source: GNA

A severe rainstorm that hit the Yariga community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region over the weekend has wreaked havoc on a three-unit classroom block of the Yariga Basic school.

The strong winds pulled down the classroom blocks and ripped off the roofing sheets of several buildings in the area.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the school saw the absence of pupils and students due to the situation, including unavailability of sitting spaces.



Teachers in the combined classes were also having a tough time controlling the few pupils, who came to school.



Mr Peter Kassah, Chairman of the Community Management Committee, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that over 200 pupils would be forced to study under trees if



there was no immediate support.



He called on philanthropists and Krachi East Municipal Assembly to come to their aid.

Mr Philip Kwadwo Bidaba, the Assembly member of Kwame-Akura East Electoral Area, said the situation was reported to the Municipal National Disaster Management



Organisation (NADMO).



The Assembly man appealed to the authorities in the Municipality and Non-governmental Organisations to come to the aid of the school.



Mr Jacob Desiavor, the Municipal NADMO Director, said they visited the school to assess the situation and reported to the then Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for possible solution.



Speaking to the GNA, he said the MCE assured of resourcing the NADMO office to have the structure fixed when the Municipality was hit by his sudden death on Friday, April 5, 2024.