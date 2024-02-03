Final-year students at KNUST suffer academic setback amid ongoing TEWUG Strike

labour strike

Final-year students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) say they are bearing the brunt of the ongoing strike by the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG).

The students lament that they are unable to access key facilities like the university’s library to proceed with their research work and other academic activities.



They express frustration and confusion, stating that the ongoing labour unrest could affect their completion date.



TEWUG’s strike is in its second day, and the impact on students is worsening as lecture halls remain locked, leading to the cancellation of lectures.



Some students who spoke to Citi News are concerned about their health and also complain about the filthy nature of the environment as dustbins have not been emptied since the strike began.

“The strike is really affecting me as a final-year student because before we went on vacation, we were not fortunate to be grouped for our project work before we left for vacation and when we came back too, the process was delayed. It was last week that the groupings were successful, and we now know our group members and our topics, but unfortunately, the library has been closed down, and we are unable to meet and research on our research topics,” one of the students shared.



A lecturer at the Department of Language and Communication Sciences, Dr. Obed Broohm, shares sentiments with the students and highlights that the absence of technicians to work on the PA sound system is disrupting lectures.



“I know that for some colleges and faculties, the lecture rooms have been shut down, and you need the people to set up the PA system for lectures to happen, and that is a problem. The other thing is about sanitation on campus, and the people who are supposed to handle that are part of the striking faction, and the other thing is the hospital because people have gone for tests, but they are unable to get their results, so the strike is really affecting us, and we entreat the government and all stakeholders to give it all the attention it deserves.”