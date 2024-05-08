Finance Minister donates dialysis machines and funds to Tamale Teaching Hospital

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam donated GH¢100,000 towards addressing the facility's water challenges.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of Finance, has delivered on his promise to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) by presenting three new dialysis machines and a donation of GH¢100,000 to aid in the rehabilitation of the hospital's underground water system.

This donation follows his previous pledge of 10 polytanks and GH¢100,000 towards addressing the facility's water challenges.



The additional dialysis machines are intended to supplement the existing ones at the hospital's dialysis unit, ensuring that all patients with renal-related conditions receive timely care, Graphic Online reports.



The TTH has faced significant challenges due to its limited number of dialysis machines, which were insufficient to meet the needs of all patients requiring regular dialysis treatment.



Dr. Adam's contribution is expected to significantly improve dialysis services at the hospital and alleviate the burden on patients struggling to access care. His gesture reflects a commitment to supporting the development of the country's healthcare infrastructure and recognizes the vital role of the medical profession in promoting national health and productivity.



In his remarks, Dr. Adam emphasized the importance of citizen contributions to national development, stating that the collective efforts of individuals are crucial for building a prosperous nation.

He highlighted the role of a healthy population in driving productivity and growth, underscoring the significance of accessible healthcare services in achieving national development goals.



Additionally, Dr. Adam announced that Vice-President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia had directed the Ministry of Health to provide a water tanker and an ambulance to help address the hospital's water challenges.



Dr. Atik Adam, the CEO of TTH, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the additional dialysis machines would be instrumental in meeting the increasing demand for kidney treatment.



He commended the minister for his support and assured that the hospital would effectively utilize the equipment to benefit patients.